Play

The Flyers waived Andreoff on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Scott Laughton (groin) and Michael Raffl (finger) are both nearing a return to action, so Philadelphia is no longer in need of Andreoff's services up front. In the likely event that he clears waivers, Andreoff will be sent to AHL Lehigh Valley.

More News
Our Latest Stories