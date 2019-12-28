Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Looking for more production
Andreoff has zero points, a plus-1 rating, two PIM, five hits and two shots on goal in four games since returning to the NHL on Dec. 17.
The 28-year-old has one assist and hasn't notched a goal in 10 games with the Flyers this season. His best category has been hits, as he has 14 of those. He also has a plus-1 rating, two PIM and 10 shots.
