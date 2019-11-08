Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Promoted to top level
The Flyers recalled Andreoff from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Andreoff has been pretty productive in the minors this season, notching three goals and seven points in 10 contests. The 28-year-old forward could make his season debut with the Flyers as soon as Saturday against Toronto.
