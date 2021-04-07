site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Andy Andreoff: Sent to AHL affiliate
Andreoff was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Andreoff's only cracked the Flyers' lineup on six occasions this season, going scoreless while posting a minus-6 rating over that span.
