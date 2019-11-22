The Flyers assigned Andreoff to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Scott Laughton is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against Calgary, so Philadelphia is no longer in need of Andreoff's services on the wing. The 28-year-old vet will return to a prominent role with Lehigh Valley, where he's racked up three goals and seven points in 10 games this campaign.