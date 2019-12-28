Andreoff, who was placed on waivers, will play in Saturday's game against the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite being placed on waivers, Andreoff will suit up for Saturday's matchup since Scott Laughton (groin) isn't ready. If Andreoff clears waivers, he may stick with the big club if Laughton can't play Sunday against the Ducks, either. Through 10 games with the big club this year, Andreoff has posted just one point and 14 hits.