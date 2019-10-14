Flyers' Andy Welinski: Healthy and on waivers
The Flyers lifted Welinski (lower body) from IR and placed him on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Welinski added a solid physical tough to the Ducks' lineup last year with 47 hits in 26 contests, but he lacked offensively with just four points in that span. There's a chance he's claimed by a team short on defensemen, but he'll most likely land in Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.