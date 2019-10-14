The Flyers lifted Welinski (lower body) from IR and placed him on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Welinski added a solid physical tough to the Ducks' lineup last year with 47 hits in 26 contests, but he lacked offensively with just four points in that span. There's a chance he's claimed by a team short on defensemen, but he'll most likely land in Lehigh Valley.