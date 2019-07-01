Welinski signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Flyers on Monday.

Welinski split time between the AHL and NHL in 2018-19, notching four points in 26 games with the Ducks while adding 19 points in 27 minor-league appearances. The 26-year-old will likely have a similar role with Philadelphia during the upcoming campaign, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.