Welinski is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Welinski was expected to start the year with AHL Lehigh Valley, but if he's still injured once the regular season gets underway, he'll be placed on injured reserve and remain with the big club until healthy. The 26-year-old will spend most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors and can be ignored in all fantasy formats.