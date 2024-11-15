Richard scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Richard is doing everything he can to stick in the Flyers' lineup, racking up four points, a plus-3 rating, seven shots on net, four hits and two blocked shots over four appearances. He's got a good chance of sticking around while Sean Couturier (lower body) works through his injury. Richard has averaged 12:16 of ice time so far, including 1:27 on the power play, though his time with the man advantage has dropped over time -- it's not an area he's likely to be a contributor in over the long run.