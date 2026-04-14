Richard was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old winger has put together a productive 2025-26 campaign with the Phantoms, posting 18 goals and 44 points across 63 appearances. That builds on a strong 2024-25 season in which he tallied 17 goals and 36 points in 42 AHL games while also logging 15 outings with the Flyers, going 2-4-6. A veteran of more than 500 career AHL games across six organizations, Richard brings depth and an offensive edge to the bottom six. His fantasy value is negligible outside of the deepest formats.