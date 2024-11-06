Richard was summoned by the Flyers on Wednesday.
Richard has four goals and nine points in seven outings with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. The 27-year-old has collected four goals and eight points across 24 career NHL regular-season games. Ryan Poehling (personal) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
