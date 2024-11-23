Richard was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Richard was productive in his first stint with the Flyers, netting a pair of goals and six points in seven games. However, with Cam York returning from an upper-body injury, the 27-year-old Richard will head back to the AHL.
