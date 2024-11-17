Richard recorded two assists, including one in the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Richard made his season debut with the Flyers on Nov. 7, and it's safe to say he's been very good since being called up, recording points in each of his last four games. He has two goals and four assists in that stretch.
