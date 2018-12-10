Stolarz replaced Michal Neuvirth in the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Jets. He allowed four goals on 25 shots.

It was a disastrous day for the Flyers all around, including Stolarz who was put in a tough situation after Neuvirth's dud of a start. The 24-year-old had only played in five games prior to Sunday's relief appearance. Right now, it's anyone's guess who'll start the Flyers' next game, a tough matchup Wednesday against the red-hot Flames.