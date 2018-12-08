Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Between pipes Saturday
Stolarz will defend the net Saturday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Michal Neuvirth has been activated from injured reserve, he has yet to make a start for the Flyers since his activation. As a result, Stolarz is making his fifth consecutive start for Philadelphia. He enters the matchup with a 3.19 GAA and .901 save percentage to go along with his 1-1-1 record.
