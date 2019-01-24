Stolarz (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning stint in the minors Thursday.

The move to bring Stolarz up has more to do with moving Carter Hart down to the minors in order to allow him to continue playing during the All-Star break. With Mike McKenna available to serve as the backup to Hart down the stretch, Stolarz figures to be shipped back to the Phantoms ahead of the team's next matchup with Winnipeg on Jan. 28.