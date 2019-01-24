Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Brought back from assignment
Stolarz (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning stint in the minors Thursday.
The move to bring Stolarz up has more to do with moving Carter Hart down to the minors in order to allow him to continue playing during the All-Star break. With Mike McKenna available to serve as the backup to Hart down the stretch, Stolarz figures to be shipped back to the Phantoms ahead of the team's next matchup with Winnipeg on Jan. 28.
More News
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: On conditioning loan•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Eyeing return after bye week•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Progressing with injury•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Ruled out with lower-body injury•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Starting for second straight night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...