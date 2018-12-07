Stolarz made 26 saves on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.

Stolarz and the Flyers were lucky to get a point out of this one considering they trailed 3-1 with under eight minutes remaining, and they lasted just 10 seconds in overtime before Seth Jones won it for the Blue jackets. The 24-year-old netminder probably isn't the long-term answer in the Philadelphia net (many have tried and failed before him), but he's flashed enough ability to warrant usage in select matchups.