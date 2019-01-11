Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Eyeing return after bye week
Stolarz (lower body) took part in a full practice Friday and is hoping to return after the Flyers' bye week, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Philadelphia's bye week goes from Jan. 20 until Jan. 26. Stolarz is hoping to be healthy enough to dress Jan. 28 against Winnipeg. The 24-year-old has struggled so far this season, posting a 2-3-2 record with a 3.90 GAA and .880 save percentage in nine appearances. The only Philadelphia goalie worth owning, as of right now, is Carter Hart.
