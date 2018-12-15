Stolarz will get the road start Friday versus the Oilers.

Stolarz was lit up for six goals by the Flames in his last start, including two in in the final 1:08 of regulation and one in overtime. He'll have to overcome his late-game meltdown with the Oilers on the docket. Edmonton has won seven of its last nine games and averaged 3.1 goals per contest in that span.

