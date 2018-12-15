Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Facing off against Edmonton
Stolarz will get the road start Friday versus the Oilers.
Stolarz was lit up for six goals by the Flames in his last start, including two in in the final 1:08 of regulation and one in overtime. He'll have to overcome his late-game meltdown with the Oilers on the docket. Edmonton has won seven of its last nine games and averaged 3.1 goals per contest in that span.
