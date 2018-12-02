Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: First-time victorious this season
Stolarz made 30 saves Saturday night in a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh.
It's Stolarz's first win of the season. At this point, the Flyers are desperately trying to get wins and their net is a revolving door. Perhaps Stolarz can step up and show his worth prior to the arrival of Carter Hart. Be ready to scoop him up if he wins another one right away. Goalie points are hard to pick up.
More News
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Struggles in third period•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Slated for rare start Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Recalled from AHL•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Waived Friday•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Performs poorly in small sample size•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...