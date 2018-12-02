Stolarz made 30 saves Saturday night in a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

It's Stolarz's first win of the season. At this point, the Flyers are desperately trying to get wins and their net is a revolving door. Perhaps Stolarz can step up and show his worth prior to the arrival of Carter Hart. Be ready to scoop him up if he wins another one right away. Goalie points are hard to pick up.