Stolarz will tend the road twine for Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With rookie Carter Hart tearing it up, Stolarz only has two starts since the calendar flipped to 2019. Both have been strong efforts with just two goals against on 77 shots. He'll get another chance with the Flyers on the second half of back-to-back games. Minnesota ranks 25th in the league with 2.80 goals per game, and now they're without center Mikko Koivu (knee) for the remainder of the year. This could make Stolarz a sneaky fantasy play with the Flyers heating up as well.