Stolarz will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Columbus, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Michal Neuvirth only recently returned from an undisclosed injury, the Flyers will go back to Stolarz, who will be making his third straight start. Fellow prospect Carter Hart might get all of the attention as the netminder of the future, but the 24-year-old Stolarz has performed well in limited NHL action, as he is 3-2-1 with a .912 save percentage in 10 career games.