Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Grabs second win
Stolarz stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
The 24-year-old allowed two goals to Jack Eichel in the first period to put the Flyers in a 2-0 hole, but Stolarz settled down after that and let Claude Giroux and the offense get to work. With Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) still not yet ready for action, Stolarz has started four straight games, going 2-1-1 with a mediocre .897 save percentage.
More News
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Comes up short in OT•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Gets starting nod versus Jackets•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: First-time victorious this season•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Struggles in third period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...