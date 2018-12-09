Stolarz stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The 24-year-old allowed two goals to Jack Eichel in the first period to put the Flyers in a 2-0 hole, but Stolarz settled down after that and let Claude Giroux and the offense get to work. With Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) still not yet ready for action, Stolarz has started four straight games, going 2-1-1 with a mediocre .897 save percentage.