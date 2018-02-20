Stolarz (knee) was activated from injured, non-roster and was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley.

Stolarz has been hampered by his knee since April, and it was largely unknown if he'd be able to return at all in 2017-18. His activation comes at a perfect time for Philadelphia as well, who are currently in limbo at goaltender as Brian Elliott (lower body) is out for another 4-to-5 weeks, while Michal Neuvirth (lower body) left Sunday's game and his status hasn't been updated by the team. Regardless, the 24-year-old will need several AHL starts to return to form, but posted an impressive .911 save percentage in the minors last season along with a .928 percentage in seven games of NHL action -- including two shutouts. If Neuvirth happens to be out long term, Stolarz could very well find himself recalled once he's up to speed in a couple weeks.