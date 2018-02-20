Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Headed to AHL Lehigh Valley
Stolarz (knee) was activated from injured, non-roster and was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley.
Stolarz has been hampered by his knee since April, and it was largely unknown if he'd be able to return at all in 2017-18. His activation comes at a perfect time for Philadelphia as well, who are currently in limbo at goaltender as Brian Elliott (lower body) is out for another 4-to-5 weeks, while Michal Neuvirth (lower body) left Sunday's game and his status hasn't been updated by the team. Regardless, the 24-year-old will need several AHL starts to return to form, but posted an impressive .911 save percentage in the minors last season along with a .928 percentage in seven games of NHL action -- including two shutouts. If Neuvirth happens to be out long term, Stolarz could very well find himself recalled once he's up to speed in a couple weeks.
More News
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Not close to returning•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Out indefinitely•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Signs with Philadelphia•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Recovering from MCL surgery•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Will miss AHL postseason, 3-4 months total•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Injury threatens status for AHL postseason•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...