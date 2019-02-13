Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Helps Flyers rally to win
Stolarz allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 5-4 comeback victory against the Wild on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old yielded three goals in a rough first period, but then stopped 25 of the final 26 shots he saw to end the game, helping fuel the Flyers' rally. Carter Hart has been the goalie most responsible for the 10-1-1 run the Flyers are on, but Stolarz is 2-0-1 with a .948 save percentage during that streak. Overall, he is 4-3-3 with a 3.33 GAA and .902 save percentage this season.
