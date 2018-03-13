Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Moved to ECHL
Stolarz (knee) was sent to ECHL Reading on Tuesday.
Stolarz has yet to appear in game action this season, but his movement between levels suggests he's finally ready to do so, likely on a conditioning loan. The promising 24-year-old netminder is unlikely to see any time with the NHL club this season -- especially after the trade deadline deal for Petr Mrazek -- but he could rejoin the mix for the Flyers in 2018-19.
