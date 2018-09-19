Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Nearly perfect in dominating 5-1 win
Stolarz made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old was a late addition to the starting lineup after Alex Lyon suffered a lower-body injury in warmups. Stolarz took full advantage of his opportunity to play, only yielding one goal about halfway through the second period. Stolarz didn't appear in any NHL games last season, but in 2016-17, he went 2-1-1 with a .928 save percentage and 2.07 GAA in seven games.
