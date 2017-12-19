Stolarz (knee) reportedly still has a long ways to go until he returns from his surgery, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 23-year-old underwent a second surgery in September after a first in April to further repair his ailment, but still isn't close to any hockey activities. This is unfortunate as Stolarz was excellent in the minors last season notching a 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage throughout 29 games, and in his first NHL action he posted a .911 save percentage in the 7 games he started. While it's still unknown if Stolarz will recover in time for any action this season, Alex Lyon will likely continue to see the majority of the minutes for AHL Lehigh Valley.