Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: On conditioning loan
Stolarz (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday and subsequently sent to AHL Lehigh Valley for conditioning purposes.
The AHL's Phantoms are on the road to face the Wolf Pack on Friday, followed by a home game versus the Amerks, so we can likely expect Stolarz to test out his injury in a live game this weekend. Philadelphia has relied heavily on Carter Hart, another rookie netminder, in Stolarz's absence.
