Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Performs poorly in small sample size
Stolarz allowed three goals on only 10 shots in a preseason overtime defeat against the Islanders on Friday.
The 24-year-old played the final two periods and overtime in the loss. While he only faced 10 shots, he still allowed three goals. That's not going to help his case in the Flyers backup goaltender battle. Stolarz didn't appear in any NHL games last season but went 2-1-1 with a .928 save percentage and 2.07 GAA in seven games during 2016-17.
