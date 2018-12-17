Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Placed on injured reserve
Stolarz (lower body) was put on IR on Monday.
Stolarz was not playing well before his injury, as he has a 3.90 GAA and .880 save percentage in nine games. This injury did lead to the Flyers giving vaunted prospect Carter Hart his first NHL callup, which will turn heads, certainly more than anything Stolarz could do.
