Stolarz (lower body) is expected to begin skating this weekend, reports Sam Donnellon of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Flyers placed the 24-year-old on injured reserve Dec. 17. He has not played well this season, posting a 2-3-2 record, an .880 save percentage and 3.90 GAA. But the Flyers could use him back with all the problems in net they've experienced this season.