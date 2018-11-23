Stolarz was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

The goaltending situation for Philadelphia is a mess right now. Both Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) are injured, leaving Calvin Pickard and Alex Lyon -- with 108 NHL games between them -- as the de facto puck pluggers. It remains to be seen where Stolarz fits into the plan, but he did have a 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage in seven games last year. The Flyers' next game is Saturday in Toronto, having just played Friday afternoon at home against the Rangers.