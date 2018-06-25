Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Retained by team
Stolarz was given a qualifying offer by Philadelphia on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
A knee injury cost Stolarz nearly the entire 2017-18 campaign, but he did make it back in time to log three games for ECHL Reading. Selected by the Flyers in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the netminder has made seven NHL appearances, in which he registered a 2-1-1 record and .928 save percentage. If the 24-year-old hopes to earn a permanent spot in the lineup for Philadelphia, he will likely need to outperform fellow prospects Carter Hart and Alex Lyon.
