Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Ruled out with lower-body injury
Stolarz (lower body) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's contest against Vancouver, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Stolarz was only playing because Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuvrith (personal) are both unavailable, so Philadelphia will now turn to fourth-stringer Alex Lyon in net. Should Stolarz's injury prove significant, Neuvirth would have the shortest timetable for a return, as he's currently away from the team for the birth of his child.
