Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Secures one-year pact
Stolarz signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $761,250 on Monday, TSN reports.
It was a tough year for Stolarz, as he recovered from two knee surgeries and played just one game in the AHL and three games in the ECHL. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound netminder will likely spend most of his time in the minors again with Brian Elliott (abdomen) and Michael Neuvirth (hip) locking down the big club's crease.
