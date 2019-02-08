Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Shines in loss to Kings
Stolarz stopped 37 of 39 shots Thursday, but it wasn't enough to earn a win, as his team took a 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles.
Stolarz certainly can't be faulted for this one, as he again faced a large workload and did a solid job in the face of it, keeping his team in the game and helping the Flyers earn a point. He's played very well in his past two outings, and he's an intriguing value play in daily leagues, as he's hot and might still come at a cheap price given his struggles before these past two games.
