Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Slated for rare start Tuesday
Stolarz will start in goal as the Flyers play host to the Senators on Tuesday evening, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers figure they can't keep going back to the well with Calvin Pickard -- he's been in goal for five straight games -- so Stolarz is in line to draw his first start of the season. The New Jersey native managed to stop 33 of 35 shots against the Maple Leafs in a relief outing Saturday, but it would still take a brazen fantasy owner to stream the inexperienced backstop on a 10-game slate, even though the Senators have lost four straight games and own the weakest record in the Eastern Conference.
