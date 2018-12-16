Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Starting for second straight night
Stolarz will start Saturday's game in Vancouver, Jeff Paterson of TSN1040 reports.
Stolarz has been a busy man of late, as he'll be starting for the second consecutive night while playing for the sixth time since Dec. 6 for a Flyers team that's battling the injury bug in net. He's surrendered 19 goals in the first five games of that stretch, but coach Dave Hakstol would rather keep rolling with Stolarz than turn to alternative Alex Lyon, who's surrendered four goals in just one period of action this season.
