Stolarz will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Flames, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Stolarz was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Sabres, stopping 28 of 30 shots en route to a convincing 6-2 victory. The 24-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his third win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Flames team that's gone 10-3-2 at home this season.