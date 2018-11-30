Stolarz will patrol the crease in Saturday's road matchup with the Penguins.

Stolarz struggled in his last start Tuesday against the Senators, surrendering four goals on 24 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The American netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his first victory of the campaign in a road game against a Pittsburgh team that's a disappointing 5-5-2 at home this season.