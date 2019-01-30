Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Steals win at MSG
Stolarz stopped all 38 shots in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Stolarz struggled with an .880 save percentage in nine games before suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 15 and missing 18 games. His return exceeded expectations, as the Rangers doubled the Flyers' shot total but Philly was still able to secure the win. Although the Flyers have used a wide assortment of netminders this season, they've found a legitimate starter in Carter Hart and Stolarz will be a respectable backup if he can come close to this fire every night.
More News
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Tending twine in New York•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Brought back from assignment•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: On conditioning loan•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Eyeing return after bye week•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Progressing with injury•
-
Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...