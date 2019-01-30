Stolarz stopped all 38 shots in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Stolarz struggled with an .880 save percentage in nine games before suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 15 and missing 18 games. His return exceeded expectations, as the Rangers doubled the Flyers' shot total but Philly was still able to secure the win. Although the Flyers have used a wide assortment of netminders this season, they've found a legitimate starter in Carter Hart and Stolarz will be a respectable backup if he can come close to this fire every night.