Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Still recovering
Stolarz (knee) is not expected to make an immediate return to the ice with AHL Lehigh Valley, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Stolarz hasn't played at all this season while recovering from multiple surgeries to the same knee, however he was removed from the injured, non-roster list Monday and subsequently assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley. Despite the prolonged absences of Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuvirth (lower body), newly acquired Petr Mrazek and Alex Lyon remain ahead of Stolarz in the pecking order. Even worse, by the time Stolarz regains full strength, Elliott and Neuvirth will likely return from their own injuries, meaning Stolarz is not expected to make an NHL appearance this season.
