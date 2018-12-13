Stolarz allowed six goals on 41 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

In seven appearances, Stolarz has rarely played well, giving him little streaming appeal. His record is a respectable 2-2-1, but he owns an .889 save percentage and a 3.79 GAA. Stolarz has also yielded 10 goals in about the last 93 minutes.

