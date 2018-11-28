Stolarz allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was playing very well, as he stopped 14 of 15 shots in the first two periods. But in the final period, he yielded three on nine shots to ruin the team's and his fantasy night. The uninspiring third period should lead to Calvin Pickard getting back in the net on Saturday, and by then, Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) could also be ready. In summary, don't dedicate a roster spot to Stolarz.