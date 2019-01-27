Stolarz (lower body) will return Tuesday against the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stolarz hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since Dec. 15, but had a conditioning assignment with AHL Lehigh Valley last week. The 25-year-old netminder will be fighting for playing time with Carter Hart and Mike McKenna. However, his 3.90 GAA and .880 save percentage likely won't warrant many starts in the near future.