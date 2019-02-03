Flyers' Anthony Stolarz: Will return to goal Thursday
Stolarz will defend the home cage Thursday versus the Kings, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Carter Hart will garner the start Monday versus the Canucks and the team will get Stolarz back in goal after spending three games on the bench. Stolarz was outstanding in his last outing with a 38-save shutout to help the Flyers beat the Rangers 1-0. That performance was unprecedented for Stolarz's season since he had an .880 save percentage entering the contest, so it'll be interesting to see if he can keep up the recent success.
