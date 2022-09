Anisimov will take part in the Flyers' training camp on a professional tryout agreement, the team announced Monday.

Anisimov will be looking to return to the NHL after spending last season in Russia with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. In the KHL, the 2006 second-round pick notched eight goals and 11 assists in 27 outings. During his previous NHL stints, Anisimov has logged 771 games for the Rangers, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks and Senators and brings a wealth of experience to the table.