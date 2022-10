Anisimov (lower body) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Devils, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Anisimov remains out, and he's also on a professional tryout, so he would need to sign a contract before he's eligible to play in the regular season. He is unlikely to sign until he's healthy again, and there's been little information on when that might happen. Prior to the injury, he was pushing for a fourth-line job.